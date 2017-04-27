Miami cop’s downward spiral: Medal of Heroism to charge of false imprisonment and battery

Miami police officer Alexi Figueroa — a decorated officer who was awarded the Medal of Heroism from Florida Gov. Rick Scott — has been arrested and charged with false imprisonment and two counts of simple battery.
The arrest stems from an incident that took place 15 months ago in which Figueroa was in uniform but off-duty and driving his patrol car. He is suspected of pulling over a woman and detaining her.
Figueroa, 27, who has been off the job for more than a year, was relieved of duty with pay in February 2016.
Without going into detail, Miami-Dade police arrested Figueroa on Wednesday. He was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center and his bond was set at $22,000.
In 2013, Figueroa received one of the state’s highest honors for pubic service involving first responders, the state’s Medal of Heroism.
Gov. Scott awarded the medal to Figueroa for incident in which the officer was off-duty with his family at a supermarket, where he managed to apprehend a man who had been firing a gun.
Javier Ortiz, President of Miami’s Fraternal Order of Police released a statement saying “The FOP is currently representing officer Figueroa and he is looking forward to his day in court to be exonerated of these charges.”
