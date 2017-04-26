Four wounded in drive-by shooting in South Miami-Dade

Four people were shot in Naranja Wednesday morning, and police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger.
Miami-Dade police spokeswoman Robin Pinkard said the shooting happened at 8:20 a.m. near the 26000 block of Southwest 139th Avenue.
Police told the Miami Herald that the victims of the drive-by shooting were not cooperating with officers.
The shooter took off in an unknown direction. The injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
