Woman fatally shot in West Little River was ‘like a mom’ to her friends

Chayviss Reed was known for her dance moves.
In the Homestead Job Corps Center, fellow students remember how “Chay” was always showing off her best moves, and even teaching them a thing or two.
“Half the time we couldn’t stop [her] from dancing,” her friend Quinae’ Donnell said. “[She] was the life of the center.”
Donnell met Reed, who also went by “Juicy,” nearly a decade ago. Now she’s mourning her friend on social media, after Reed was fatally shot at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 93rd Street just before 5 a.m. Friday.
According to her Facebook page, Reed grew up in Carol City, graduated from American Senior High School and moved to Opa-locka after she finished at the job corps. Her friends say she was sweet, full of life and hilarious.
Nina Serafina, who also met Reed at the Homestead Jobs Corps, said Reed was the life of any party and “loved to dance her heart out.”
“She was like a mom,” she said. “Tell you when you wrong even if you don’t want to hear it.”
Her friend’s death left her crying “like a baby,” she said.
“The whole city loved her,” she said.
Miami-Dade police haven’t released any further details on the shooting.
