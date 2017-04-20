After bringing gun to Disney World, Miami lawyer accused of faking prescriptions

The Miami lawyer once arrested for bringing a revolver to Disney World is in trouble again – this time, he’s accused of faking prescriptions in the name of a dead doctor.
Andrew Gerson was arrested this month after police said he tried to use a sham prescription to buy powerful painkillers at a North Miami Publix. An investigation revealed that Gerson had used fake prescriptions 17 times at the supermarket, police said.
Gerson has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to be arraigned on May 4.
“Mr. Gerson has been a friend and colleague of mine of mine for many years,” said his defense lawyer, Saam Zangeneh. “I’m honored to represent him and we look forward to resolving this in the appropriate fashion.”
The 38-year-old Gerson made worldwide headlines in December 2015 after he was arrested at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando.
A security guard at the bag check area noticed a bulge in Gerson’s pants. When questioned, “he stated it was his genitalia,” according to an arrest report.
Gerson ran off but was chased down by an Orange County deputy, who found the .38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver. Gerson owned the gun legally but his concealed weapons permit had long expired, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
After his arrest, Gerson was placed on probation for a charge of illegally carrying a concealed weapon. He was still on probation when he was arrested April 4 at the North Miami Publix, 12850 Biscayne Blvd.
According to police, Gerson was trying to get hydrocodone, a frequently abused and highly addictive opioid painkiller. The pharmacist checked with the doctor’s office, which confirmed the prescription was fake.
The prescription was written in the name of a doctor who had passed away four months earlier, according to North Miami police.
In arresting Gerson, police also found a straw with cocaine inside, according to the arrest report.
Gerson, a lawyer since 2004, remains an active attorney, according to the Florida Bar website.
