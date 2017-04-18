One dead and one wounded in Miami Gardens shooting

Police found a body and one injured person while investigating reports of shots fired Tuesday morning in Miami Gardens.
City spokeswoman Petula Burks said police are near the 15000 block of Northwest 17th Place. They found one person dead inside the home and another wounded person, who was taken to a hospital.
“Police are actively investigating,” she said.
WSVN’s news helicopter caught video of a body under a yellow tarp within the taped off area.
A look at the scene on NW 17th Pl -- you can see a tactical vehicle in the background -- neighbors say there was a body on the ground pic.twitter.com/VHXcmR4DHx— Layron Livingston (@LJLiveTV) April 18, 2017
This bulletin will be updated as more information is available.
