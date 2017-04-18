Crime

April 18, 2017 7:33 AM

One dead and one wounded in Miami Gardens shooting

By Alex Harris

Police found a body and one injured person while investigating reports of shots fired Tuesday morning in Miami Gardens.

City spokeswoman Petula Burks said police are near the 15000 block of Northwest 17th Place. They found one person dead inside the home and another wounded person, who was taken to a hospital.

“Police are actively investigating,” she said.

WSVN’s news helicopter caught video of a body under a yellow tarp within the taped off area.

This bulletin will be updated as more information is available.

