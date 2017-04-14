Cop impersonator busted after pulling over an undercover detective. Now he needs a real lawyer.

As far as impersonations go, Marcos Pacheco-Bustamante has some work to do. As for his observation skills, they could use some polishing up as well.
Friday morning Pacheco-Bustamante turned on the blue sirens atop his Ford Crown Victoria, signaling for the vehicle in front of him on I-95 to pull over to the side of the road.
A minute or so later, Pacheco-Bustamante was in handcuffs and on his way to jail. Unfortunately for the wanna-be cop, the person he pulled over was undercover Miami-Dade police detective Alton Martin, dressed in full uniform.
“He indicated to detectives when interviewed that he’s done this before,” said Miami-Dade Detective Jennifer Capote.
Pacheco-Bustamante, 46, was charged with falsely impersonating an officer. His bond was set at $5,000.
Police said Pacheco-Bustamante, who told police he’d pulled over others in the past for texting while driving, was heading north on I-95 at about 7:30 a.m. Friday morning when he spotted Martin in an unmarked SUV.
For a reason he didn’t explain to police, Pacheco-Bustamante placed a blue siren atop his Crown Victoria — a car commonly used by law enforcement — and turned it on as the car approached the Northwest 119th Street exit ramp. Police said the detective pulled over believing another cop was ordering him to stop.
But, according to police, Martin “immediately noticed that the defendant was not a police officer and took him into custody.”
Before the tow truck arrived to haul away Pacheco-Bustamante’s car, police checked the car for any evidence.
Between the center console and the driver’s seat was a blue siren and an H&K plastic BB gun that Capote said looks quite real.
