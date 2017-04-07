Man tells Miami police he was shot in the face several days ago, cops say

When police responded to a call in Miami on Friday, they found a man who said he’d been shot in the face several days earlier, officers said.
Miami Police showed up in East Little Havana, on the 400 block of Southwest 7th Street, around 3:30 p.m. on a call about a “disturbance,” said Miami police spokesman Christopher Bess.
The as-of-yet unidentified man told cops the wound on his face was the result of a shooting two or three days earlier, Bess said. Fire rescue took the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment, but they haven’t confirmed if the injuries were from a gun.
“Now we’re trying to piece together the puzzle,” Bess said.
