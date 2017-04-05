Son of Florida Sen. Daphne Campbell back in jail, charged with using fake ID

Once imprisoned for Medicaid fraud, the son of Miami lawmaker Daphne Campbell won a new trial and had been free from jail while awaiting a new trial.
At least until he tried to buy a ring for his wife.
Gregory Campbell, 34, was returned to jail after he was arrested recently at Aventura Mall, accused of using a fake driver’s license to try and open a credit account at Kay Jewelers.
He'll return to court on Wednesday for arraignment on the new charges. He faces charges of forgery and possession of a fictitious ID. If prosecutors file formal charges, Campbell could remain jailed until at least June, when he is scheduled to go to trial for the Medicaid case.
He was initially convicted of Medicaid fraud in 2013, and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Last year, a state appeals court reversed the conviction, saying he deserved a new trial.
The decision prompted his mother to start loudly celebrating on the floor of the Florida House, briefly interrupting proceedings. Campbell has since been elected to the state Senate.
Gregory Campbell, whose legal name is Mikel Mittal, was briefly on house arrest following the appeals court decision. A judge later allowed him to remain free on bail.
About a week later, on March 3, Campbell was buying the jewelry at the Kay store when the cashier asked him if he wanted to open an account. He agreed and gave a driver’s license, according to an arrest report.
When she tried to open the account, a fraud alert came back. Campbell tried walking out of the store with bogus license, according to police.
