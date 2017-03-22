Crime

March 22, 2017 9:26 AM

Two Hialeah schools on lockdown as police hunt knife-wielding man

By Alex Harris

Two Hialeah schools are on lockdown Wednesday morning while police search for an “irrational male” wielding a knife.

Hialeah police said the man ran from police earlier in the morning after a “violent domestic dispute.” Witnesses report seeing police officers search cars in the area.

Ben Sheppard Elementary and Jose Marti Mast Academy Middle School are on lockdown while police search the area from West 20th to 24th avenues and 52nd to 56th streets.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

