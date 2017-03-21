Miami shooting leaves man’s body in middle of the street

Miami police are investigating a deadly shooting at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 14th Street in Overtown.
A man’s body is in the middle of the street. Traffic is being re-routed and students heading to Booker T. Washington High School are trying to make their way around the crime scene.
#TrafficAlert shooting closing down 14th St between NW 7th Ave and 3rd Ave near downtown Miami pic.twitter.com/lZNiziBVuw— Bianca Peters (@BIANCApeters8) March 21, 2017
This bulletin will be updated as more information is available.
Comments