Crime

March 21, 2017 7:09 AM

Miami shooting leaves man’s body in middle of the street

Miami Herald

Miami police are investigating a deadly shooting at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 14th Street in Overtown.

A man’s body is in the middle of the street. Traffic is being re-routed and students heading to Booker T. Washington High School are trying to make their way around the crime scene.

This bulletin will be updated as more information is available.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Homeowners meet by robbers outside of front door

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos