Miami-Dade man charged with giving illegal butt injections that left woman in hospital

A Miami man was arrested on charges of providing illegal butt injections that left a woman hospitalized.
READ MORE: Medicare fraud convict re-arrested for illegal Botox injection
The victim told Miami-Dade police she went to Carlos Gilberto Mendoza’s West Miami-Dade home for unknown injections all over her body from May 2016 to February. She spent $4,300 on injections to her face and butt.
READ MORE: Woman who died during butt-lift surgery was injected with silicone, report says
Medical records show Carlos Mendoza, 49, isn’t a licensed doctor.
On Tuesday, the victim was hospitalized for complications from the injections. Police found Mendoza at his home, plus a cache of lidocain, botox and bacteriostatic water, which is used to dilute medications for injections.
READ MORE: Illegal butt-pumping at home puts man in prison
He was arrested and charged with performing medical procedures without a license and illegally possessing prescription drugs with the intent to sell.
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
Comments