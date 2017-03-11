Miami hit-and-run driver strikes woman in wheelchair

A woman in a wheelchair crossing the street in Liberty City early Saturday morning was hit by a driver who fled the scene and is now wanted by Miami police.
The woman was struck mid-block when she was crossing at Northwest 17th Avenue and 69th Street at around 1:50 a.m., police said. She is in critical condition at Ryder Trauma Center.
Witnesses told police she was hit by the driver of a white Nissan Altima traveling northbound on 69th street. The driver went around the corner and then returned to the crash site before fleeing northbound on 17th Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit at 305-603-6525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
