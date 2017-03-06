Marijuana smell in UM dorm leads to charges for accused student drug dealer

A University of Miami student suspected of dealing an array of drugs on campus was busted after the smell of marijuana oil began wafting through the hall of his dorm, police said.
Haralambos “Bobby” Geroulanos, 18, from Brooklyn, New York, has been charged with possessing marijuana, cocaine and illegal prescription drugs with the intent to sell — all potential felonies. Geroulanos was arrested late last month and will be formally charged on March 24.
His defense attorney, Nathan Diamond, declined to comment Monday night.
Geroulanos was living at the McDonald Hecht Tower when resident assistants, who are student staffers who supervise the dorms, smelled marijuana coming from room MT621, according to an arrest report. They called a university building manager, who confronted Geroulanos, to whom the student turned over the drugs, campus police said.
He is also suspected of using flammable butane oil to make marijuana “hash oil,” a popular form of the drug because it is more powerful and versatile, usable in pipes or electronic smoking devices.
Police said he had 32 bags of individually wrapped marijuana, seven bags of suspected cocaine and three pill bottles filled with Xanax, Aderall and codeine — all drugs that did not have a valid prescription.
On his Facebook page, Geroulanos said he attended UM’s school of business administration. In November, he was featured in the campus newspaper’s coverage of a dorm watch party on November election night.
Comments