Bomb squad called after man spotted under car of Miami Beach commissioner

A man seen crawling under the car of Miami Beach Commissioner John Alemán at City Hall on Friday caused street closings and activated the city’s bomb squad.
Little information was available early Friday afternoon. Miami Beach police tweeted that “suspicious activity” was taking place near Meridian Avneue and 17th Street. Parts of 17th Street between Meridian and Convention Center Drive had been shut down and closed to traffic.
UPDATE: At approx 11:45A @MiamiBeachPD received info indicating suspicious activity near a vehicle at 17/Meridian. PD investigating.— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 3, 2017
Though there is no commission meeting Friday, several commissioners were at City Hall doing work or meeting constituents. It wasn’t clear if the scene had been cleared by 12:30 p.m.
