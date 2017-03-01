Miami school temporarily on lockdown after nearby shooting

Edison Park K-8 Center was on lockdown Wednesday morning after a shooting nearby injured one, authorities said.
The shooting was at 6900 NW Second Ave., almost four blocks from Edison park Middle School, Miami police said. An adult was shot in the ankle and transported to North Shore Medical Center by Miami Fire Rescue, said spokesman Capt. Ignatius Carroll.
The shooter got away in what is believed to be a silver or gray vehicle. Police said the students were never in danger.
Daisy Gonzalez-Diego, spokeswoman for the school district, said the lockdown was lifted around noon.
