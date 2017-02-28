Man stabs another three times at Aventura synagogue

A man stabbed another man three times at a Sephardic Aventura synagogue on Tuesday morning, police said.
The victim and the attacker knew each other, said Maj. Michael Bentolila, a spokesman for Aventura police. Both men regularly attended services at Beit Edmond Safra, on 19275 Mystic Point Drive, and the victim was likely at the synagogue for morning services when he was stabbed just before 7 a.m.
Bentolila said the assault was over a “domestic related issue” and the victim is expected to fully recover from his wounds. Police took the attacker into custody.
“The location could have been anywhere, his home, his workplace,” Bentolila said. “It’s just this person knew he could find him at the synagogue today.”
