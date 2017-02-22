Hormone seller led away in cuffs after DEA raid on popular Miami gym

Federal agents raided a popular Miami gym early Wednesday morning, leaving a U.S. Marshal-branded “no trespassing” sign on the door.
Gym customer Geoffrey Clausen stopped by Iron Addicts Gym, at 31 NE 17th St., for a workout early Wednesday. He found U.S. Marshals at the entrance and Drug Enforcement Administration agents loading boxes from upstairs into a moving truck.
Clausen, 37, said gym co-owner Richard Rodriguez was detained, but not for anything involving the gym, which is part of fitness celebrity C. T. Fletcher’s nationwide chain of gyms. Clausen suspects the law enforcement presence is related to the sale of steroids.
“It wasn’t Iron Addicts. It’s with the hormone club that’s upstairs,” he said.
Rodriguez bills himself as CEO/Partner of Iron Addicts on his LinkedIn page, as well as CEO/Founder of “The Hormone Club.” He defines the club as “a Lifestyle Brand offering access to hormone and nutrient level screening, as well as medically directed and maintained Prescription Supplement Pharmaceuticals including Injectible (sic) Vitamins, Hormones, Sexual enhancement products and more.”
WSVN reporter Brian Entin tweeted a video of Rodriguez led away in cuffs. Law enforcement agencies have not yet confirmed to the Miami Herald if Rodriguez was arrested or charged.
U.S. Marshals arrest the owner of popular Miami Gym Iron Addicts. Sources say he is accused of distributing millions in steroids @wsvn pic.twitter.com/bnjCPsOoBh— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 22, 2017
Entin also tweeted a video of a tow truck taking a Porshe and a McLaren from Rodriguez’s home. Rodriguez frequently posted pictures of the car, painted red and black in “Iron Addicts gym colors,” on Instagram, along with pictures with fitness celebrities.
The early morning raid was a dramatic scene for workout buffs. Some posted pictures of DEA agents walking through the gym that morning
As one gymgoer put it on Facebook, “OMG!!! At 6AM, 15 DEA agents (in full military gear) stormed iron addictgym, herded everyone against the wall , while about 5 other agents wielding sledgehammers went into the locker room and upstairs and started knocking down walls. Talk about an exciting morning ! Back to RYPT gym I go,” Ernesto Aragon wrote.
Other regular Iron Addicts clients mourned the temporary loss of their gym and a possible permanent stain on its record.
“It’s an unfortunate tragedy,” Clausen said. The gym’s draw is its trainers and equipment, which are tailored for hardcore weightlifters and competitors. Some traveled internationally for the chance to pump iron here.
“There’s nothing else in Miami like it,” he said. “For our specific subculture, we’re like ‘what the f--- do we do today?”
