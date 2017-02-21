Mother gang-raped while her 4-year-old son was in the apartment, police say

A drug deal gone wrong led to a woman gang-raped in an apartment — while her 4-year-old son was in another room — and four people arrested, police said.
Miami-Dade police arrested Kortney Denise Ellis, 27, Davares Lenard Rowe, 24, Amos B. Currie, 22, and Kadrian Devante Spencer, 21, and charged them with counts of sexual battery, kidnapping, strong-arm robbery and aggravated battery.
Sunday evening, Rowe, Ellis and Spencer drove the 30-year-old woman and her son to a convenience store to pick up drugs, police said. There, the woman told them the drugs “were not there yet and they are coming from Fort Lauderdale.”
The group then drove the woman and her child to a Miami apartment in the 6000 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue. According to the police report, Ellis took the woman to a a separate room, beat her with a wooden stool, penetrated her with her fingers to search for the drugs and pistol-whipped her. Then she walked out, taking the woman’s cellphone and telling Currie and Spencer to “do their thing and handle their business.”
Police said the men raped her. Ellis came back in after awhile and beat the woman again before taking her to a different room, where two unknown men took turns repeatedly raping her. The woman told police Rowe came in and threatened to kill her and her son.
Eventually, police said, the woman and her child were forced into a car at gunpoint. Her wallet was stolen and the pair were dropped off at Crandon Park.
Miami police declined to make anymore information available, citing the ongoing investigation.
