Indian River County investigating and mourning after shooting of off-duty deputy

Indian River County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting and mourning the loss of one their own after the shooting of an off-duty deputy Friday night.
Deputies responded to a shooting at about 9:30 p.m. in the Gifford area of Vero Beach and found 27-year law enforcement veteran Garry Chambliss with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Indian River Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. WPTV 5 reported that Chambliss was about two years away from retirement.
“This is a tragic day for the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. We are actively investigating this homicide as we face the difficult reality of losing one of our own to violence,” said Sheriff Deryl Loar in a statement. “We will find those responsible for this senseless loss of life and put them in prison where they belong. Please pray for the family of Deputy Garry Chambliss and everyone at the Indian River County Sheriff's Office during this difficult time."
The suspected shooters left the area in a black Chevrolet Camaro, which was later located and, after a traffic stop, deputies arrested 21-year-old Makhail Chambliss early Saturday morning. Chambliss faces a charge of shooting a firearm from a vehicle. It’s unclear if the two men are related.
Investigators were still searching for a second suspect.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
