Disney employee facing child-porn charges

A 57-year-old Disney employee is facing multiple charges of child-porn possession and production, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
An email address of Richard Alton Morgan, a stage hand at Disney World in Orlando, had been tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Sept. 22, 2016. After obtaining his information, a search warrant was conducted on Feb. 13 in his Mascotte residence.
According to the probable cause affidavit, after being read his Miranda rights Morgan admitted to downloading child porn for a few years and detectives found 20 images on his laptop.
Through further investigation, the sheriff’s office found probable cause to add 120 counts of production of child porn and 56 counts of lewd or lascivious molestation to Morgan’s charges.
In an interview at the Lake County jail, Morgan then admitted to molesting three children, according to the affidavit.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office website, Morgan faces 407 counts of production of child porn, 90 counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and 20 counts of possession of child porn. He is being held at the jail without bond.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.
