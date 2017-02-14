He shot his wife and her daughter, cops say. Four days later, he made the 911 call

An under two-minute 911 call — followed by a four-hour SWAT standoff — ended with two dead women and one man jailed in Sunrise.
Just before lunch on Monday, a Sunrise police 911 operator got a call from a man reporting shots fired at 7704 Balboa St. He carefully repeated the address, and after a long pause told the operator he knew there was gunfire because, “I’m the person with the gun.”
He told the operator two people were shot: Shanice Smith, 15, and Karen Lyle, 40.
“Where are they now?” the operator asked. “Dead.” He replied.
The man on the phone, who police said was 32-year-old Kevin Nelson, had just married Lyle 10 months before. In the brief call, he told the operator “several” shots were fired “Friday night and just now.”
Police later found Smith face up on the top landing of the staircase. She had a gunshot wound to her left cheek. They found her mother face up in the master bathroom with a gunshot wound to the forehead. Both women were draped in blankets up to their necks, so police weren’t immediately able to see other injuries.
In the hourlong standoff with police, authorities gave Nelson a phone to communicate with them. The phone had a secret camera that showed a semi-automatic handgun in his arms, as he told police “I hurt people, I’m a failure” and “I’m going to prison forever.”
Nelson eventually handed over the gun and surrendered to police. Before he did, he texted his brother, “Shanice, Karen and me are dead. The cops is here and the news crew,” police said. A little over an hour later, he called his brother and admitted to killing the women, police said.
His wife’s sister told police that he showed up at her house Friday with his 8-year-old son in tow. He told her he argued with Lyle and killed. She asked if he was kidding, and he said yes. He left his son with her and took off, police said.
Neighbors told police they heard gunshots on Friday night around 7:30 and a burst of gunfire two hours later. When the neighbor stepped outside (with his own gun) after the second round, he told cops he saw a man and a boy leaving the home. He watched them drive off in a dark Honda.
Before he called 911 that day, police said Nelson texted a friend of his wife’s and said Lyle was cheating on him with her ex-husband, lying to him, embarrassing him and talking down to him. His last text, at 1:34, read, “I am sorry for everything.”
In an interview with police after he’d been read his Miranda rights, Nelson said, “I’m in trouble. There are two dead people in there. I can’t explain this. No matter what I say it doesn’t matter, the facts are still there.”
He was charged with two counts of murder without premeditation.
Anthony Cruz, a reggae singer, posted pictures of the grinning young girl on Facebook, captioned: “I can’t believe they kill my one and only daughter in ft.lauderdale ...”
Lyle’s brother, Christopher, also took to Facebook to mourn the loss of his family.
“This is the saddest day in my life,” he wrote. “This domestic violence has to stop. Too many people are hurting from selfish behaviors. They say love hurts but it should not take lives.”
