Strip club brawl ends with Glen Rice’s son in handcuffs, according to report

Rule No. 1 in the strip club: Keep your hands to yourself.
That applies to both the entertainment and the security.
Glen Rice Jr. found that out the hard way, and as a result spent much of Tuesday in jail.
Rice, the son of the ex-Miami Heat guard with the same name, was still in Miami-Dade lockup Tuesday afternoon on battery charges.
Why?
He socked a bouncer at Tootsie’s Cabaret, the Costco-sized gentlemen’s club at 150 NW 183rd St. in Miami Gardens, according to 940-WINZ host Andy Slater.
Here’s what happened, Slater first reported:
Rice, 26, was at Tootsie’s late Monday night and grew displeased with the service.
A bouncer tried to calm him down, but to no avail. The argument grew heated, perhaps over a slight about Rice’s sister, and the NBA short-timer punched the bouncer twice in the face, according to cops.
This is at least Rice’s second arrest in the last two years. Back in October 2015, Rice was shot in the leg during a fight at rapper T.I.’s Atlanta restaurant, TMZ reported at the time. Police said then that surveillance video captured Rice fleeing the scene and dumping a gun. Cops ultimately caught up to him and found 240 grams of pot and $6,000 in cash in his possession.
Rice was charged with reckless conduct and marijuana possession.
Rice, a 6-foot-5 Miami native, followed his dad into the family business, but wasn’t nearly as successful. He was a second-round pick by the Philadelphia 76ers after getting kicked out of Georgia Tech, but averaged just 2.7 points in 16 career NBA games. Why did the Yellow Jackets dismiss Rice? He was charged with a shooting outside an Atlanta nightclub.
As of lunchtime Tuesday, Rice was still held on $1,500 bond.
