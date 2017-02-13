16 guns, 4,500 rounds found in home of man accused of threatening Beach cops

A Miami Beach man named Ricky Weinberger has been accused of making dozens of harassing phone calls to the police station and, most recently, posting expletive-laced threats against officers on an online law-enforcement bulletin board.
Weinberg, it turns out, had also stockpiled massive firepower. Inside his tiny North Beach apartment, detectives found over 4,000 rounds of ammunition and 16 guns, including six assault rifles, authorities told a judge on Monday.
“We truly feel our department potentially averted a catastrophic crisis,” said Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.
Weinberger appeared in court Monday charged with threatening law-enforcement and harassing witnesses. He’ll be held in jail, for now, while he faces three open criminal cases stretching back over the past year.
The 54-year-old first became known to police over one year ago after he repeatedly made threatening and lewd phone calls to Miami Beach city employees. He was arrested on another occasion and was found with a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun, a stun gun and pepper spray.
Also in November, he was arrested on charges of hitting a woman. He was found with a Taser stun gun, but the case was later dropped.
That same month, an employee at the Deauville Hotel in North Beach also complained about his threats. Police brass and even the department’s lawyer asked him to stop, to no avail, according to a police report.
“The victim and her staff stated that [Weinberger] frequently stalks by sitting on the sidewalk in front of the hotel, staring at employees,” according to an arrest report. “This is happening at odd, non-business hours.”
A Miami-Dade judge had ordered him to stop contacting police. But according to investigators, he started making threats in January and February on LeoAffairs.com, a non-official website that serves as a bulletin board for news and gossip for individual police department. Many of the comments were profane sexual threats.
And when he was arrested Sunday night, police said he told a detective, “Don’t rip the jacket or I’ll f***ing kill you.”
