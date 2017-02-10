Florida lawsuit targets website decried as hub for human trafficking

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers Pause

1:01 ATV rider in 'Bikes Up, Guns Down' rally caught by the cops

3:41 He filmed bikers stealing motorcycles from a tow truck. Then he put it on Facebook

1:24 Chef Tally's truck almost thwarts thieves going for Chef Tally's grill

0:29 Video shows moments before teen is gunned down in Northwest Miami-Dade

1:41 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

5:03 Miami doctor 'removed from all clinical duties' following attack on Uber driver

8:39 Boy Scouts executive: 'We have not lost our way'

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'