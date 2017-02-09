They argued over sex. He aimed for the mattress. She was shot in the butt

The couple have been married for six months. They didn’t have sex. Now, their partnership has ended with a gunshot to the butt.
The violence involving 76-year-old Donald Royce and his 62-year-old bride of Lehigh Acres stemmed from their sleeping arrangement, according to the Bradenton Herald.
He meant to shoot the mattress. She was hit in the butt.
Royce told Lee County Sheriff’s deputies he didn’t mean to shoot his wife. No matter. He was busted Saturday and charged with second-degree aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
His wife is recovering at Lee Memorial Hospital. He is in the county jail.
They both continue to sleep alone.
