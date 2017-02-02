Cops bust teen in Calixto Logan’s shooting death, but haven’t offered a motive

A Broward County teen with a history of arrests — including the battering of fellow jailed inmates — was taken into custody Wednesday as a suspect in the shooting death of 15-year-old Calixto Logan earlier this week in Northwest Miami-Dade.
Police still haven’t provided a motive in the killing. But they believe Christopher Stewart, 17, fired the fatal bullets from inside a car as Calixto was walking home from a Chevron gas station food market Tuesday night with his sisters.
Wednesday afternoon, only a few hours after a judge signed an arrest warrant, Stewart was picked up by Miramar police during a traffic stop. He was charged with second-degree murder and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Broward County.
Surveillance video, obtained by Miami Herald news partner CBS4, shows the teen inside the Chevron a few minutes before he was killed. Calixto, wearing a black beanie and blue sweatshirt, stayed in the store for eight minutes while his sister applied for a job.
After he left the store on foot, a black vehicle is seen on the video also departing. Calixto, a student at an Opa-locka alternative school, was shot and killed a half a block from where he lived on Northwest Sixth Avenue just south of 107th Street. Blood stains on the sidewalk there show where the shooting took place. Markings on a home’s metal fence show where bullets struck.
His family, emotional from their loss, has declinedto speak with the media since the night of the shooting. But friends of Calixto have taken to Facebook expressing sadness and outrage. A GoFundMe page set up after the teen’s death had raised almost $4,000 by Thurday afternoon.
Calixto, known as MehMeh to friends, used the biography space on his Facebook page as an homage to three dead friends. “[Y]’all boys save me ah spot,” it says.
Stewart remained in Broward County’s juvenile jail Thursday afternoon. It was not clear yet if he had an attorney.
Florida Department of Law Enforcement records show his first arrest in March 2013, when he was 14 years old, was by Miramar police. Stewart was charged with unarmed robbery. He pleaded not guilty. He was arrested again for robbery seven months later.
The records show that twice in 2014 he was charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling by Miramar police. One of those cases was dropped, the disposition of the other wasn’t immediately clear.
Then in January, February and March of 2015, FDLE records show that Stewart was charged with battering someone while in jail. One of the charges was dropped. He pleaded no contest in the other two. It wasn’t clear Thursday why Stewart was jailed when those attacks took place.
Police haven’t publicly said that Calixto was targeted. Thursday, they were still trying to piece the events that led to the shooting, together, said a source familiar with the investigation.
His shooting death adds to a lengthy list of teens and children who have been killed by bullets in Miami-Dade over the past decade. Only two weeks ago three teenagers and two children were shot in Martin Luther King Memorial Park in Brownsville while celebrating a day honoring the iconic civil rights advocate.
