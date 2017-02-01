Who killed this 15-year-old outside his home? Clues are few in drive-by shooting

Half a block down the street from where a family mourned Wednesday was a blood-stained patch of sidewalk and a white metal fence scarred with markings from bullets.
It’s where Calixto Logan was killed.
Calixto, a 15-year-old student at an Opa-locka alternative school for wayward kids called Jan Mann Opportunity, was gunned down Tuesday night on the street where he lived while walking with family, neighbors said.
The shooting, on a gritty street of single-family homes next to a busy highway in a neighborhood that was torn apart when I-95 was completed decades ago, happened just after sunset.
The gunshots — several of them — were muffled by the sounds of stop-and-go traffic on the interstate above and adjacent to where Logan’s life was taken.
“This is a 15-year-old child that was shot and killed at 6 o’clock in the afternoon,’’ said Miami-Dade Detective Jennifer Capote. “We are urging the community to please help us bring closure to the family, who is now at the hospital grieving the loss of their child.’’
Calixto was shot in front of a home at 10532 NW Sixth Ave., at about 6:15 p.m. By the nature of the crime, he appeared to be targeted. But police were not willing to say as much.
“We do know that it was a drive-by,’’ Capote said. “We don’t know if he was the intended target or they were looking to shoot a car or house.’’
Calixto was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died.
On Wednesday, almost a full day after Calixto was killed, police still hadn’t laid out a motive, if they had one. They didn’t know the make and model of the vehicle that drove past Calixto when one of its occupants opened fire.
A news release sent out by Miami-Dade police noted that the vehicle in the shooting was “dark.”
Neighbor Jeanette Aviles told WPLG Channel 10 that when she got to Calixto, “he wasn’t able to talk.”
“All he did was just look at me, like, ‘Help me, help me,’ and we couldn't really do anything. I just talked to him and told him keep his eyes open, stay with us, don't go. That was about it.”
People familiar with the shooting also told the station that Logan was walking home from the corner gas station with his sisters when he was shot.
Family at his home at 10633 NW Sixth Avenue weren’t talking. Reporters parking too close to the tan, single-family home with jalousie windows were told to leave.
On Wednesday morning, the street was mostly quiet, except for the wails coming from Calixto’s home. Neighbors stayed indoors, an occasional jogger ran past. After the family returned from the hospital, a man and a woman were seen outside holding each other. The woman sobbed uncontrollably before the man stepped away and paced back-and-forth, hands in his pockets.
They refused to identify themselves.
Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho — once again — wrote about the death of a youngster on his Twitter page. He called it “unacceptable cowardice.”
“Together,” Carvalho tweeted. “We must refuse to allow the murders of our children to become the new normal.”
Only two weeks ago, five teenagers and children were shot in Central Miami-Dade during a party in a Brownsville park after the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade. Shootings of teens and children in Miami-Dade has plagued the community for decades. On average over the past decade, a Miami Herald investigation found, 30 kids or teens lose their lives to gunfire each year.
