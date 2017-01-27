Fistfight escalates to attempted murder when ‘Thumpy’ runs over a man, police say

What started as a fistfight between four men, Hialeah police say, ended with a man in critical condition after he was run over by a SUV and the driver was charged with attempted murder.
It was all over a woman, police say. What they wouldn’t say: What actually caused the fight.
“They were fighting over a girl,” said Hialeah Police Lt. Carl Zogby.
According to Hialeah police, just before midnight Thursday four men were fighting in a parking lot at 6905 W. 12th Ave. When a woman named Samantha Hernandez got pushed to the ground, Christian Hernandez jumped out of his black SUV and came to her aid, police and witnesses said.
In his hurry, Christian Hernandez left the keys in the ignition and the car running. Which, according to police, caught the attention of Michael Delgado, 23. So, Delgado jumped into the SUV, accelerated toward a man named Javier Prado, 41 and sent him flying after striking him with the truck. Then Delgado fled.
When police and fire rescue arrived, they found Prado “unresponsive and not alert with visible injuries to the head and torso.” The witnesses said they only knew the man who drove the truck that hit Prado and fled, as “Thumpy.”
Julio Morales, 20, was in the parking lot of the small Hialeah strip mall when the fight broke out.
He said it was “a fight that was supposed to go down a long time ago.” He said his friend, whose last name is Rohan, “whooped” Michael “Thumpy” Delgado’s — you know what — before Delgado jumped into the vehicle that struck Prado.
The fight, Morales said, was over Samantha Hernandez, whom he described as Delgado’s gal.
After Prado was struck, police said someone at the scene who had taken down the license plate number of the SUV, gave it to police.
Prado was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Delgado was picked up about an hour later. He was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center and charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and grand theft.
His bond was set at $27,500.
