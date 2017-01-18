Mom threatens daycare worker with a machete and leads cops on chase

When daycare workers wouldn’t release her children, a woman in Sunrise threatened an employee with a machete and led police on a brief chase, police said.
A woman, who has not yet been named, attempted to pick up her children from the Early Learning Center in Sunrise, 10092 W. Oakland Park Blvd., on Wednesday morning, said Sunrise police spokesman Officer Chris Piper.
“She didn’t have custody of them. The grandma did,” Piper said, so the employees refused to release the children.
After arguing with the workers, the woman stormed out to her car. When an employee followed her out and attempted to take down her license tag, Piper said the woman pulled a machete out of her car and threatened the daycare worker.
She sped off, leading police on a brief chase. Broward sheriff deputies caught her on I-95 and took her into custody just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, Piper said.
