A shooting at shooting range injures 1 person

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported someone with a self-inflicted bullet wound from a Doral shooting range to Kendall Regional Medical Center Tuesday afternoon.
Police weren’t treating the incident as a crime and a fire-rescue spokeswoman said though self-inflicted, it was unclear if the gunshot was accidental or intentional. It was also unknown Tuesday afternoon if the person being transported was male or female, or an employee at the range.
The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. at Ace’s Indoor Shooting Range at 2105 NW 102nd Ave. Calls to the shooting range were not answered.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
