Woman yells at burglar to leave. But first, he pets her cat

A Florida man was arrested after he was caught by the person whose home he was burglarizing, police said.
When the victim woke up to find 24-year-old Jasper Fiorenza standing at the foot of her bed, she yelled for him to get out, but he didn’t run.
Rather, he crouched at the end of her bed and pet her cat.
According to the St. Petersburg police report, the victim again yelled at Fiorenza to get out of her house. He stood up, said “Hey” and started to walk out of her house.
Undercover detectives followed Fiorenza as he went back to the victim’s property on Wednesday, when he was arrested, according to the report.
Detectives identified Fiorenza by a fingerprint on the victim’s bedroom door. He told police that he “must have been drunk,” according to the report.
He was arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and resisting arrest without violence. The original break-in occurred on Nov. 20.
As a condition of his bond, the judge required that Fiorenza must have no contact with the victim and wear a GPS tracking device, according to court records.
