Greer, scion of wealthy Miami family, faces prison in $34 million housing fraud case

Developer Matthew Greer, the scion of a wealthy Miami-Dade family who once headed the state's biggest affordable housing firm, admitted stealing $16 million from a federal program that helps finance the construction of rental apartments for poor people.
Yet his lawyers argue in a hefty package of motions and letters that he deserves no prison time at his sentencing Wednesday in Miami federal court because he pleaded guilty and cooperated with authorities. Foremost, they highlight that the 38-year-old Greer reimbursed all of the money that he stole from the U.S. government and has devoted his life to community service — from his undergraduate years at Columbia University to his latest volunteer work at an Overtown shelter for homeless mothers.
Prominent defense attorney Roy Black and others in his law firm say the totality of his life makes “this far from the typical theft case.”
Despite their claims that Greer “has spent his life dedicated to bringing out the best in people and creating community,” federal prosecutors note that he has the highest sentencing guidelines — eight to ten years — of all seven defendants who have pleaded guilty in the $34 million housing fraud probe that disgraced the one-time CEO and his Miami-based company, Carlisle Development Group.
The U.S. attorney’s office has recommended that District Judge Ursula Ungaro give him eight years to start and then consider reducing his sentence further because of his assistance in the long-running investigation, according to a memo filed by prosecutors Michael Sherwin and Michael Berger.
Last year, the prosecutors filed wire-fraud charges accusing Greer and Carlisle founder Lloyd Boggio of conspiring with former development partners, Biscayne Housing Group's co-founders Michael Cox and Gonzalo DeRamon as well as with Fort Lauderdale contractor Michael Runyan and South Florida contractors Rene Sierra and Arturo Hevia.
Collectively, the developers stole more than $34 million in federal housing subsidies — tax credits sold to investors — by inflating construction costs and receiving kickbacks. The contractors, who paid the kickbacks, kept a portion of that money, too. Like Greer, Cox, DeRamon, Runyan, Sierra and Hevia pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy charges and are also cooperating witnesses. They are all scheduled for sentencing Wednesday.
Boggio, 70, planned to go to trial in September but changed his mind at the last minute and pleaded guilty. He is scheduled for sentencing in December.
In total, prosecutors say, Greer, Boggio and the other defendants plundered U.S. tax credits to line their pockets from 14 government-subsidized projects built for the poor in Miami-Dade. All but one were built in Brownsville, Little Haiti and Overtown between 2007 and 2012. Prosecutors say Greer and Boggio set up shell companies to collect illicit payments secretly.
In court papers, Cox, a longtime Miami developer of affordable housing, admitted his criminal misconduct repeatedly but blamed Greer in particular for pressuring him and others to go along with the scheme of inflating the construction costs so their joint projects could qualify for higher tax credits and ultimately fatter development profits and fees.
“In fact ... [Greer] held Mr. Cox in particularly low-esteem for his insistence that costs and bids submitted to [a state housing agency] be carefully scrutinized for accuracy, derisively labeling him as the ‘Boy Scout’ and actively taking steps to conceal from [Cox] the true nature of the ... schemes they had perpetuated over the years,” according to a memo filed by Cox’s lawyers.
Comments