1:36 Haitians pick a president Pause

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

1:26 Charles Kinsey discusses shooting after meeting with autistic man he cared for

0:44 Crooks strike Miami homeowner, twice

2:17 Adam Beasley recaps the Dolphins victory over the Rams

1:05 DeVante Parker on game winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams

0:33 Adam Gase talks about focusing on positives, after victory over Rams

1:04 Ryan Tannehill talks about team coming together to defeat the Rams

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election