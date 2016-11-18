Horse meat sold for $7 a pound at illegal slaughterhouse, police say

Police early Friday raided a suspected horse slaughterhouse operation in rural Miami-Dade, arresting an elderly man accused of selling undercover cops the illegal meat for $7 a pound.
The case is believed to be the first time in South Florida that investigators documented the the actual sale of horse meat, a lucrative but highly secretive trade — and one that has bedeviled police and animal enthusiasts. In recent years, the carcasses of butchered horses, their meat bound for dinner tables, have been found across South Florida, resulting in only a handful of minor arrests.
Taken into police custody on Friday: Manuel Coto-Martinez, 70, who is charged with selling illegal horse meat, a state felony that is punishable by at least one year in prison.
Miami-Dade police raided the sprawling ranch at 13202 NW 182nd St., in the rural C4-basin, which has been the site of several illegal pig slaughterhouses discovered in recent years.
According to police, a confidential informant introduced Coto-Martinez to an undercover Miami-Dade detective posing as buyer of horse meat.
The detective — and another investigator pretending to be his wife — pretended they had a child suffering from anemia. The reason: in some cultures, iron-rich horse meat is believed to help symptoms.
According to prosecutors, the informant and the undercover detectives bought 20 pounds of frozen horse meat at Coto-Rodriguez’s rural ranch in September. A second buy was done in October.
A third purchase was done — with Coto-Rodriguez himself handing over the meat — on Nov. 13. The United States Department of Agriculture, which took part in the investigation, sent the meat to a lab in Georgia to confirm the meat was indeed equine.
