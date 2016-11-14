Video shows Porsche speeding before fatal Key Biscayne crash

A Key Biscayne teen who was behind the wheel of Porsche during a wreck that killed his teenage passenger, is back behind bars after violating house arrest as prosecutors on Monday released surveillance video showing his car speeding through a neighborhood on the Key seconds before the car struck a light pole.
Isaias Medina, is awaiting trail on charges of vehicular homicide for the crash on New Year’s Day that killed Daniela Benavides Sanmiguel, 18. The recent Gulliver Preparatory School graduate was a freshman at Pepperdine University in Los Angeles.
Medina, also 18 and then a student at the private school Columbus High, will return to Miami-Dade court on Wednesday for a status hearing. His lawyer suggested a plea deal may be in the works.
“From day one, Isaias has expressed his remorse and the tremendous guilt he feels,” said his attorney, David O. Markus. “We are actively trying to resolve the case where he can accept responsibility for this tragedy.”
Medina was initially allowed out of jail on house arrest inside his sprawling condo penthouse on Key Biscayne. But the Miami-Dade Corrections Department reported that three times there had been “questionable” incidents at his home involving tampering with the GPS ankle device that monitors his whereabouts. The teen was taken into his custody late last month at his Key Biscayne home.
Investigators say Medina was driving at least 60 mph — twice the posted speed limit. The grainy surveillance footage, taken from a home near the crash site and now key evidence in the case, showed that the Porsche did not slow down but actually accelerated as it went through a curve.
Medina also did not have a driver's license.
At the scene, police detectives found a blood-smeared bag containing a Xanax bar — the often abused prescription drug — and marijuana, according to the warrant. A toxicology test later revealed that his blood contained Xanax and a high concentration of marijuana that suggested he has smoked between one and three hours before the crash, according to an arrest warrant. But Medina was not accused of driving under the influence.
