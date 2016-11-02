Mangled penis leads to 40 months in prison for woman who performed illegal surgery

For mangling a man’s penis during an botched illegal surgery, a Hialeah woman will serve 40 months in prison.
Nery Carvajal Gonzalez, 39, pleaded guilty on Wednesday for her role in the ill-fated “penis filler” procedure that took place inside a Hialeah warehouse in November 2015.
The victim, in his mid-50s, used to receive facials from Gonzalez and eventually went to her for a procedure to make his penis longer and thicker. But the surgery went awry, and Gonzalez turned to a disgraced plastic surgeon named Mark Screiber to help repair the damage.
The second surgery was also a failure – leaving the man disfigured and unable to perform sexually.
Screiber, who had a long and troubled history of bad plastic surgeries, surrendered his medical license years ago and also served two years in prison for practicing medicine without a license.
He continued practicing medicine covertly, according to prosecutors, and is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty last month. Schreiber remains jailed.
Under the plea agreement, Gonzalez will also have to serve three years of probation and testify against Schreiber.
