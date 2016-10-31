Couple’s murder-suicide claims a woman’s life on her birthday, police say

A couple who had been together for two decades got into an argument that escalated to gunfire and death Monday morning — as family members watched, police said.
Hialeah police said Carlos Gonzalez Penalver, 43, shot and killed Lucila Mercedes Suarez Rodriguez, 46, then turned the weapon on himself.
No one else in the home — two adult daughters and another man — were injured. Monday was Suarez Rodriguez’s birthday.
Police said they went to the home at 484 E. 49th St. just after midnight Sunday when they received a domestic disturbance call. When they arrived, police said, Penalver and Suarez Rodriguez were dead.
