Mexico’s ‘Lord Ferrari’ arrested in Miami

A Mexican fugitive known as “Lord Ferrari” has been arrested in Miami-Dade County, where he and his wife spent nearly $1.5 million on condos.
Businessman Alberto Sentíes Palacio earned the nickname after his bodyguard jumped out of a red Ferrari to beat up an Uber driver in Mexico City traffic earlier this year. A bystander captured the assault on video and posted it to social media, where Sentíes was widely criticized.
He’s been a fugitive from fraud charges in Mexico since April, according to El País, and was known to be living in Miami. Mexican authorities requested that his tourist visa be canceled, allowing U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents to arrest him in a joint operation with Interpol, the newspaper reported. Mexico reportedly will seek his extradition. It is not known if deportation proceedings against him have begun.
Sentíes was detained in Brickell on Oct. 20, a U.S. law enforcement source confirmed. He is being held at the Krome detention center, according to federal records. A lawyer representing him could not be located.
Property records show that Sentíes’ wife, Maria Tostado, owns five condos in Miami and Miami Beach under her name. She bought one unit at 1800 Biscayne Plaza in downtown Miami’s Omni district and four at Mid Beach’s Triton Tower between 2012 and 2014, paying a total of $1.33 million in cash.
Senties and Tostado also spent $160,000 on a condo at the Flamingo in South Beach in 2012. They more than doubled their investment when they sold the two-bedroom unit for $355,000 two years later.
Enlapolitika.com first reported on the couple’s South Florida real estate holdings.
El Nuevo Herald staff writer Alfonso Chardy contributed to this report.
Nicholas Nehamas: 305-376-3745, @NickNehamas
Comments