Gas station staff accused of selling sex-helper pills

A Florida gas station convenience store owner and one of his clerks are accused of selling male enhancement pills.
According to the probable cause affadavit last week from the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco, these weren’t the typical potency-promising pills as prominently sold as Powerade or Funquins. Agents say Mahmoud Ibrahim and clerk Jason Kreger sold an undercover officer pills called Jack Rabbit on two visits in June.
Jack Rabbit contains sildenafil and tadalafil, the prescription-only drugs included in Viagra (sildenafil) and Cialis (tadalafil). While that puts the jump in Jack Rabbit, it also made Jack Rabbit an unapproved drug by Food and Drug Administration standards. Jack Rabbit Inc. recalled the the pills in 2013.
Ibrahim, 44, faces one count of unlawful sale of a prescription drug, one count of selling an imitation of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of unlawfully operating as a pharmacy. He posted a $15,000 bond. Kreger, 34, faces the same felony counts and one count of the misdemeanor charge. He posted $10,000 bond.
The state alcohol and tobacco agency said they gave Ibrahim a hint. When informed Ibrahim’s Shark Mart Mobil station in Sebastian was selling Jack Rabbit, the agency said in the affidavit, they issued him an official notice on April 28.
The affadavit says Ibrahim’s behavior adjustment didn’t quite go far enough. An undercover agent asked Ibrahim on Jun. 2 if he had any Jack Rabbit. He said, yes, but not for her. He wasn’t allowed to sell it, he said, and she wouldn’t be able to get it anywhere.
When the agent expressed surprise, Ibrahim allegedly made her “swear to God” — joining him in raising his right hand as if swearing in a witness in court — she wouldn’t get him in trouble. Then, he pulled a plastic bag from behind the counter. The agent said she asked for two. Ibrahim suggested she take three because of Jack Rabbit’s scarcity.
She took the Jack Rabbit, two Hemp Sticks and a Diet Coke for $33.
On Jun. 24, the agent returned to the Mobil station with Kreger manning the counter. She claims $21.38 bought her $10 of gas and two packs of Jack Rabbit from a plastic bag kept behind the counter.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
