Police arrest man they say attacked and assaulted 2 women walking to bus stops

The rapist they arrested had a pattern, Miami-Dade police said.
The man accused of sexually assaulting two females — one of them a minor — jumped out at each of his victims as they walked to a bus stop early in the morning. He put a handgun to their faces, robbed them, and then took them somewhere more secluded to assault them.
William Felts, a 59-year-old convicted sexual predator, was arrested for armed sexual battery, kidnapping, armed robbery and owning a gun as a convicted felon.
He was on probation at the time of the attacks.
The first assault, of a 16-year-old girl, happened on Oct 13 at the bus stop near Northwest 109th Street and 8th Avenue. Police said Felts took her phone and her debit card and dragged her into his gold Infinity Q30. He sexually assaulted her, drove around and made her get out of the car.
Police said the GPS ankle bracelet he was wearing as a condition of his parole showed he was at the location of the robbery and assault when it occurred. A police search of his car turned up .380 caliber bullets in the back seat.
He struck again four days later, police said. A 19-year-old woman was walking to the bus stop near Northwest 102nd Street and 29th Avenue when police said Felts jumped her and covered her head with a hoodie. She gave him her cash, then he led her into the nearby bushes. Police said he assaulted her, but while he was preparing to rape her she grabbed the gun.
Police said Felts punched her in the face and she took off running, chucking the gun at his head. She identified a photo of Felts police showed her.
Felts was convicted of armed robbery in 1987. He spent 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting, battering and molesting a minor in 2002.
