Dead woman in apartment possibly connected to 3 killed in Collier County, police say

Police are investigating the connection between a woman found dead in her apartment Thursday night and a triple slaying in Collier County.
“It’s possible it’s tied to Collier county. It’s possible those people and this woman live in the same apartment,” a Miami police source told the Herald.
The woman found stabbed to death Thursday night lived at 550 NW 51st Avenue. She was in her early 40s. The other three bodies were found by Collier County deputies in a black Chevy Malibu on the side of U.S. 41 East on Thursday afternoon, according to the Naples Daily News.
The man who found the vehicle full of bodies told the newspaper dispatchers said “it was a Miami car.”
A neighbor who wouldn’t give his name confirmed that the four people killed lived in the apartment together.
