Ferrari-loving cop convicted of stealing county fuel

A Ferrari-loving Miami-Dade cop has been convicted of stealing county fuel.
A jury late Tuesday took a little more than two hours to convict Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Emil Van Lugo of theft and organized scheme to defraud.
Lugo, 47, remains free on bail as he awaits sentencing later this year. He faces up to five years in prison.
At trial, prosecutors said that Lugo made weekly trips to a county fuel depot in Southwest Miami-Dade, gassing up his patrol car — and also two spare red gas cans.
Detectives secretly began video recording him at the depot and at his West Kendall home. At trial, prosecutors Trent Reichling and Terry Livanos showed jurors two videos of him filling up his wife's BMW with a gas can believed to be filled with county gas.
“He’s on video on all those days at that fuel site to steal,” prosecutor Terry Livanos told jurors.
Lugo and his defense attorney, David Edelstein, have long insisted that he used the gas cans to top off his own patrol car, never for his personal vehicles, including three Ferraris he owned at the time. He insisted he kept high-octane fuel in similar-looking gas cans inside his garage to fuel his Ferraris and occasionally fill his wife's BMW.
The trial lasted more than a week.
Edelstein said he believes Lugo can win an appeal because a judge refused to allow a Ferrari mechanic to testify about the fuel habits of car enthusiasts.
“He was devastated by the conviction,” Edelstein said.
