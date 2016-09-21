Deputy and suspect injured during police-involved shooting

A Broward sheriff’s deputy and a suspect were both hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a police-involved shooting, authorities said.
Scant information was available Wednesday afternoon. But BSO confirmed that some time around 2 p.m. there was an encounter between a deputy and a suspect and shots were fired.
Both the deputy and the suspect were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not made public. A sheriff’s spokesman said the incident began in the parking lot of the Dolphin Harbor Inn at 4245 N. Ocean Dr. in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Around the same time, a local police scanner picked up a report of BSO deputies in pursuit of a white Ford Focus near 3500 N. Federal Hwy. It said shots were fired. It didn’t say who fired the weapon or if anyone was struck.
A short while later, according to the scanner, a man bailed out of the Focus at 4725 N. Federal Hwy., and was taken into police custody at Holy Cross Hospital at 1900 E. Commercial Blvd.
Late Wednesday afternoon the entire front area of the hospital was blocked off by crime scene tape. Deputies said the car the suspect was driving hit two other cars.
