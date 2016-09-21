Deputy and suspect injured during police-involved shooting

1:39 Facebook Live video shows friends celebrating hours before one allegedly killed the other Pause

2:31 Parents of Jada Page make plea for help with investigation

1:06 Video shows man attacking three police officers with his car

0:31 Taxi cab thief caught on camera

1:06 Suspect sends victim to his room during break-in

0:31 Florida woman charged with arson after setting wrong car on fire

1:19 Peace walk honors slain 8-year-old Jada Page

1:39 "This is killing me, day-by-day": mom begs for help finding daughter's killer

0:59 Father of King Carter speaks after 8-year-old girl dies in shooting

1:32 DUI suspect fights with police