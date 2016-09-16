Crime

September 16, 2016 3:28 PM

Four being questioned by Beach cops after reports of gunmen on rooftop

By Glenn Garvin

ggarvin@miamiherald.com

Miami Beach residents scrambled to safety Friday afternoon when police reported that a 911 caller warned there were two men on the rooftop of a building wielding a shotgun.

Shortly after 2 p.m., police took up positions and closed off Washington and Collins avenues between 11th and 12th streets.

About an hour later after detaining four men from a unit in the Del Rio apartment building at 11th and Collins, the streets were reopened. Police, searching the building, found a long assault rifle and ammunition in one of the units with the four men.

“Four subjects detained as we continue to investigate,” the Miami Beach police department tweeted.

The four men, who haven’t been named, were still in custody and being questioned late Friday afternoon. By then, vehicle and pedestrian traffic had returned to normal.

