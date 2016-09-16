Four being questioned by Beach cops after reports of gunmen on rooftop

Miami Beach residents scrambled to safety Friday afternoon when police reported that a 911 caller warned there were two men on the rooftop of a building wielding a shotgun.
Shortly after 2 p.m., police took up positions and closed off Washington and Collins avenues between 11th and 12th streets.
About an hour later after detaining four men from a unit in the Del Rio apartment building at 11th and Collins, the streets were reopened. Police, searching the building, found a long assault rifle and ammunition in one of the units with the four men.
“Four subjects detained as we continue to investigate,” the Miami Beach police department tweeted.
MBPD investigating a sighting of two males with firearms on rooftop near 11/Collins. Please avoid the area. #traffic.— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) September 16, 2016
The four men, who haven’t been named, were still in custody and being questioned late Friday afternoon. By then, vehicle and pedestrian traffic had returned to normal.
Comments