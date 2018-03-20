“Innovative” FIU bridge was a modern take on an old design. And vulnerable to failure.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 49 The view from the top of the FIU pedestrian bridge days before it collapsed Pause 100 Camera shows north span of collapsed FIU bridge being installed 83 This is what the walkway on the FIU pedestrian bridge was going to look like 194 NTSB releases footage of the investigation into the collapse of the FIU pedestrian bridge 38 Aerial footage shows only small portion of the collapse FIU pedestrian bridge remains on site 112 Sweetwater PD holds moment of silence victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse 59 Students honor bridge victims with moment of silence on Monday 66 FIU honors bridge victims with moment of silence 36 SW 8th ST nearly cleared days after FIU pedestrian bridge collapse 47 Roadside memorial for FIU bridge collapse victims Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A YouTube account belonging purportedly to Stuart Grant, who according to the FIU website is the school's planning coordinator, published a video showing what the walkway at the top of the FIU pedestrian bridge looked like days before it collapsed onto Southwest Eighth Street in Miami on March 15, 2018. Stuart Grant FIU's planning coordinator

A YouTube account belonging purportedly to Stuart Grant, who according to the FIU website is the school's planning coordinator, published a video showing what the walkway at the top of the FIU pedestrian bridge looked like days before it collapsed onto Southwest Eighth Street in Miami on March 15, 2018. Stuart Grant FIU's planning coordinator