Grass fire burns into Saturday night, shuts down roads in West Miami-Dade

A grass fire that’s been burning since Saturday afternoon caused Florida Highway Patrol to shut down Southwest Eighth Street and Krome Avenue near their intersection, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.
Scott Petterich of the Florida Forest Service Tweeted that just after 8 p.m., the fire burned over 150 acres with no containment. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue did water drops on the east and west sides of Krome Avenue down near Southwest 72nd Street.
#MDFR working with @FLForestService on a grass fire near Krome Ave & SW 8 St. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes as Krome Ave & SW 8 St have been shut down per FHP. pic.twitter.com/rRcs8bfrMd— MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) March 18, 2018
