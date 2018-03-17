Miami-Dade Fire Rescue
West Miami-Dade

Grass fire burns into Saturday night, shuts down roads in West Miami-Dade

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

March 17, 2018 08:47 PM

A grass fire that’s been burning since Saturday afternoon caused Florida Highway Patrol to shut down Southwest Eighth Street and Krome Avenue near their intersection, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

Scott Petterich of the Florida Forest Service Tweeted that just after 8 p.m., the fire burned over 150 acres with no containment. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue did water drops on the east and west sides of Krome Avenue down near Southwest 72nd Street.

