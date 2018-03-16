Criminal charges possible as investigation of FIU bridge collapse begins

73 Computer animation showing the assembly of the FIU pedestrian bridge Pause

38 Firefighters climb onto the rubble of the collapsed FIU pedestrian bridge

72 What the scene at the FIU bridge collapse looks like morning after

25 Crews continue working on rescuing victims of the FIU bridge collapse

45 Bystanders rush to the scene moments after FIU bridge collapse

50 Aerial footage captures aftermath of FIU bridge collapse

27 Doctors and nurses respond to FIU bridge collapse

35 Scene at FIU after bridge collapses on cars on SW 8th Street