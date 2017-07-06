Suspects in custody after Thursday morning bank robbery

A bank robbery at a TD Bank just over a mile west of Coral Gables prompted a flurry of Miami-Dade police activity and closed streets in West Miami-Dade late Thursday morning.
Police have suspects in custody after finding the white van they believe was used to hit the branch at 7400 SW 40th St.
#BREAKING #UPDATE Getaway van from #BirdRoad #TDBank armed robbery located in #Pinecrest @Telemundo51 @ArlyAT51 pic.twitter.com/IHzru0ZrXD— JRodriguez (@JRodzMIA) July 6, 2017
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
