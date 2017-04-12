Alleged groping at Dolphin Mall puts man back in the grip of Broward Sheriff’s Office

Accused Dolphin Mall groper Kevin McDonald was released from Miami-Dade Corrections Wednesday, but on the same day a Broward Circuit Court judge ordered his re-arrest after McDonald allegedly violated his pre-trial program on other sex charges relating to minors.
Judge Andrew Siegel ruled McDonald’s arrest Tuesday violated the terms of the pre-trial services program the Sunrise resident entered in February 2014. McDonald was charged with using a computer for child exploitation, traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sexual contact and transmission of child pornography through an electronic device.
Tuesday’s charge was misdemeanor battery. A teenager told Sweetwater police that she’d split from her family and friends Tuesday afternoon at Dolphin Mall and noticed the 31-year-old McDonald staring at her and following her. She said McDonald snuck up behind her and grabbed her right buttock with his left hand, then ran. Once the girl told mall security what happened, they tracked McDonald to the parking lot. Police say they found him hiding behind a car.
McDonald’s charges in Broward came from his ardor for the same age group. Over six days in May 2014, according to the complaint affidavit, he used Facebook private messages to pursue a sexual relationship with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
McDonald sent requests for nude pictures of the teenager and pictures of his penis. He stated desires for giving and receiving oral sex. He messaged that he used her Facebook photos as visual aids for self-gratification. After all this, he arranged a rendezvous with the teenager at a Davie Starbucks.
The Davie police kept that date. They arrested McDonald at Starbucks. He’d been messaging an undercover Davie officer after his earliest messages to the girl, who was actually 12, unsettled her. He had called her “gorgeous” and asked her out despite her reminders of her age. After her stepfather contacted police, an undercover Davie officer handled the correspondence.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
