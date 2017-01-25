Murder case dropped in killing at Miccosukee casino

Prosecutors on Wednesday dropped the murder case against two men who claimed self-defense in shooting and killing a former U.S. Army solder at the Miccosukee Resort and Casino on Christmas night.
The courtroom gallery erupted into cheers as a Miami-Dade prosecutor announced no charges would be pursued against Kenin Bailey and Mikey Lenard for the slaying of Fernando Duarte .
Prosecutors made the decision after reviewing witness statements and surveillance footage that backed up men’s account that Duarte was the aggressor, cut off Bailey and Lenard in the casino parking lot and charged at them, appearing to reach for something that might have been a weapon — though it was later learned he did not have one.
“I think it was pretty evident that the use of force in this case was justifiable,” said Peter Heller, the defense attorney for Bailey, the accused shooter.
The case was recorded as the first homicide arrest for the Miccosukee police department, which serves a tribe that has long chafed at the authority of state authorities, including the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.
The tribe of over 600 members maintains a federally designated reservation deep in the heart of the Everglades off Tamiami Trail, more than 20 miles west of Krome Avenue. The casino land, at the corner of Krome and Tamiami some eight miles east of the reservation, was added to the tribal land in 1990.
For decades, the sovereign tribe has fiercely defended its rights to govern independently. The arrests in the casino shooting were seen as a test case for prosecutors and the turnover-plagued tribal police department, two sides that have bumped heads in the past.
Several years ago, prosecutors ripped the department’s handling of a January 2009 auto wreck on Tamiami Trial involving tribal members and a Kendall woman who died.
Citing the tribe’s status as a sovereign nation, the department at first refused to turn over to prosecutors reports and photos from the crash scene, even though it happened four miles west of Krome Avenue on a state road, well away from the tribe’s federally protected reservation.
The Christmas day shooting revived questions about which police agency should be investigating violent crime at the casino, which is tribal land and also falls under federal jurisdiction, if an Indian is involved in a crime.
From suicides to drugs overdoses, tribal police detectives have investigated many deaths at the casino over the years – but never a shooting like what happened on Christmas night.
“Had Miccosukee police utilized the services of the extensive experience of the Miami-Dade homicide bureau, perhaps an arrest could have been avoided,” said Heller, the defense lawyer. “A more thorough investigation should have been undertaken before a knee-jerk arrest took place.”
The killing of Duarte, complicated by the shooter’s claim of self-defense, would have been a tough prosecution in any jurisdiction.
Duarte was gambling at the casino’s poker table when he got into an argument with Bailey and Lenard, two off-duty security guards. Duarte, a burly and bearded former Army Ranger, was kicked out of the casino.
In an arrest report, Miccosukee police cast Bailey and Lenard as the aggressors, claiming that they “actively sought out” Duarte in the parking lot. A tribal detective later told a judge that surveillance video showed Duarte was approaching the car, which was going in reverse, when Bailey opened fired from inside.
Bailey and Lenard immediately turned themselves in to a security guard, claiming self-defense.
But Bailey’s defense lawyer said the men were trying to drive away when Duarte, in his car, cut them off in the parking lot, getting out and appearing to reach for something as he charged. Based on the evidence, prosecutors could not refute the claim.
